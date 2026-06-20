Watch: Neeraj Chopra honoured with 'Best Male Athlete' award by AFI

<p>New Delhi: Ace Indian javelin thrower <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=neeraj%20chopra">Neeraj Chopra</a> was on Saturday honoured with the 'Best Male Athlete of the Year 2025' award at the inaugural Indian Athletics Awards ceremony here.</p>.<p>Chopra, who won gold at the Tokyo Games and followed it up with a silver medal in Paris, said the honour held a special place in his heart as it came in the presence of athletes from different generations.</p>.<p>"Yeh award dil ke nazdik hai (This award is very close to my heart). The old and new generation of athletes are here. I am very happy to have received the award in front of them," said Chopra, who flew in from Doha earlier in the day to attend the ceremony.</p>.<p>Chopra had competed at the Doha Diamond League on Friday night, where the 28-year-old registered a best throw of 85.69m in his third attempt to finish fourth in his season-opening event.</p>.Neeraj Chopra finishes fourth in his season-opening event in Doha Diamond League.<p>The star javelin thrower has been recovering from a back injury sustained before the World Championships in Tokyo in September 2025. The Doha event marked his return after an eighth-place finish at the World Championships. He has been training in Switzerland since May 25 following a rehabilitation stint in Turkiye.</p>.<p>However, Chopra comfortably crossed the 82.61m qualification mark set by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) for the upcoming Commonwealth Games.</p>.<p>The Best Female Athlete of the Year award went to Parul Chaudhary, the national record holder in the 3000m steeplechase.</p>.<p>Earlier, legendary sprinter and Indian Olympic Association president P T Usha was conferred the Lifetime Achievement Award at the ceremony.</p>.<p>The Indian Athletics Awards, launched by the AFI, aim to recognise the contributions of athletes, coaches, technical officials, mentors, state associations and other stakeholders to the growth of the sport.</p>.<p>The inaugural edition featured 10 categories, including Best Male and Female Athlete, Best Coach, Best Technical Official, Best State Association and Lifetime Achievement Award. </p>