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Watch: Neeraj Chopra honoured with 'Best Male Athlete' award by AFI

Chopra said the honour held a special place in his heart as it came in the presence of athletes from different generations.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 16:22 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 16:22 IST
sportsNeeraj ChoprajavelinAthletics

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