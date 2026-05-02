Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesports

We hear Indian athletes running away when there's doping control: International Testing Agency head

India has been topping the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) list of dope offenders for three consecutive years with the highest positivity rate among major nations.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 10:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 May 2026, 10:11 IST
India Newssportsdopingathletes

Follow us on :

Follow Us