The Tuesday Interview | ‘We will be a superpower in athletics by the time Olympics comes to India’, says Anju Bobby George

It’s not at all about hard work because everyone is doing the same level of work, more or less. The mind plays a much bigger role because it's you versus the world. We need that toughness. In my case, I was doing well in every major championship. I was at my best because I was able to plan and execute. A lot of it also comes down to the calibre of the coach and how he sets up the training schedule for you. All of these things should typically happen a year before the Olympics and you start working. You should know exactly what tournaments you're participating in, your training patterns, your recovery, and how to avoid injury. For me, in the lead-up to the big events, I would use the Grand Prix events to study the field. I wasn't so concerned about winning there. This was about studying their approach, their behaviour towards the competition, and how they behave at big events. Our calculations are about how these athletes do, what we need to focus on, and which athletes will be with me in the main bracket. So we don't go all out at every event. You pace yourself.