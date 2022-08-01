Weightlifter Achinta Sheuli bags India's third gold

Weightlifter Achinta Sheuli bags India's third gold

Favourite to win the event, debutant Sheuli heaved 313kg (143kg+170kg) to grab the gold at NEC Hall on Sunday

PTI
PTI, Birmingham,
  • Aug 01 2022, 01:47 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2022, 01:47 ist
Weightlifter Achinta Sheuli (73kg) lived up to his top billing as he clinched India's third gold. Credit: Reuters Photo

Weightlifter Achinta Sheuli (73kg) lived up to his top billing as he clinched India's third gold in the Commonwealth Games here.

Favourite to win the event, debutant Sheuli heaved 313kg (143kg+170kg) to grab the gold at NEC Hall here on Sunday.

Malaysia's Erry Hidayat Muhammad, who gave Sheuli a tough competition, ended as the second best lifter in the event. He had a best effort of 303kg (138kg+165kg).

Canada's Shad Darsigny was third with a total lift of 298kg (135kg+163kg).

Sheuli, a junior world championship silver medallist, executed three clean lifts -- 137kg, 140kg and 143kg -- in the snatch section.

His 143kg effort helped him smash the Games record and improve his personal best.

Heading into clean an jerk with a five kilogram advantage, the Kolkata lifter started with a 166kg lift, which he hoisted easily.

Sheuli then faltered his 170kg attempt only to heave the weight in the third attempt and create a new Games record in total lift (313kg).

The Indian lifter had to wait patiently towards the end to find out what medal he'd take home as the Malaysian attempted a 176kg lift in his last two attempts only to fail.

With the gold from Sheuli, the Indian weightlifting contingent has bagged its sixth medal of the Games.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

CWG
CWG 2022
Commonwealth Games
Sports News
weightlifting

What's Brewing

'Monkeypox can spread regardless of sexual orientation'

'Monkeypox can spread regardless of sexual orientation'

'Less than 9 hours of sleep may affect kids' memory'

'Less than 9 hours of sleep may affect kids' memory'

Vaccine patch fights Covid variants better than needles

Vaccine patch fights Covid variants better than needles

China's uncontrolled rocket crashes in Indian Ocean

China's uncontrolled rocket crashes in Indian Ocean

Manipur celebrates Mirabai Chanu's gold

Manipur celebrates Mirabai Chanu's gold

Melting glaciers obstruct Alpine hiking routes

Melting glaciers obstruct Alpine hiking routes

DH Toon | Rahul Gandhi's last re-launch?

DH Toon | Rahul Gandhi's last re-launch?

The ‘Person of the Year’ 2022 is…Climate Change

The ‘Person of the Year’ 2022 is…Climate Change

 