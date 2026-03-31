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What started as a fun activity, turns into a passion for fencer

On the recommendation of a relative, the grade nine Vidyaniketan Public School student began fencing six years ago under coach Irom Devan Singh at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 17:46 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 17:46 IST
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