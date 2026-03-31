<p>Bengaluru: With the body suited-up in white and the head covered in a mesh mask, it becomes hard for a spectator to gauge a fencer’s mind. “But from inside the mask, we can see everything happening around us clearly,” offers Deeksha L Gowda. </p>.<p>Keeping a close watch of the aggressive ballet-styled movements and the raucous screams after every point won helps the viewer understand the momentum of a bout. “Yeah, my footwork is my biggest strength. But I don’t yell after winning a point,” says the 14-year-old Bengaluru girl. </p>.<p>A deceptive move? A ploy, maybe? Or does that stem from Deeksha being shy? “No, not at all,” Deeksha swiftly retracts, as fast as her defence on a piste (the rectangular surface where fencing bouts take place). </p>.<p>“I don’t want to waste my energy by screaming. Nor do I get affected when the opponent screams to celebrate winning a point. I’m just focused on myself giving my best,” explains the teen.</p>.<p>By consciously avoiding unwanted noise and channelling her aggression in the right way, Deeksha -- who takes part in the sabre discipline -- is turning out to be a promising prospect in the sport especially after clinching the gold (under-14) at the 26th Sub-junior National Fencing Championship in Cuttack last year. </p>.<p>On the recommendation of a relative, the grade nine Vidyaniketan Public School student began fencing six years ago under coach Irom Devan Singh at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Since picking up her first medal at the all-India level when she finished on top of the podium at the 5th Child & 11th Mini National Fencing Championship in Nashik, Maharashtra in 2022 and later becoming the state under-17 champion in September 2025, there has been no looking back. </p>.<p>“I was always interested in sports. The first time I got introduced to fencing, I fell in love with it. Initially, I used to have a lot more fun. Later, after I started winning, pressure started to build up. But I enjoy practicing and competing so much. it doesn’t bother me,” says Deeksha. </p>.JioStar terminates Bangladesh IPL cricket broadcast deal, letter shows.<p>What began as a fun activity is now turning out to be a passion in a sport not considered mainstream in India. And parents -- father Lokesh (a businessman) and mother Shashikala (a homemaker) -- are fully invested in supporting their daughter’s dreams. </p>.<p>“She is the first sportsperson in our entire family,” says Lokesh. </p>.<p>“Because of Deeksha, not only did my second daughter begin fencing, but also their cousins too. All of them train together. It makes us proud,” he adds. </p>.<p>The daily grind with a weapon in hand is not only shaping her to be a better fencer but also teaching her valuable life lessons, feels Deeksha who hopes to study psychology in the future. </p>.<p>“I have understood that I get nervous before and not during a bout. I have learnt that by closely watching the body language of a fencer you get to understand their mind. Sport has taught me how to socialise, strive and also stay in the present. And I want to see how far it will take me,” signs off the youngster. </p>.<p>For feedback, email to dhsports @deccanherald.co.in</p>