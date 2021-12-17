When professional wrestling legend 'Macho Man' Randy Savage appeared in a 'Spider-Man' movie

There's no denying the fact that 'Macho Man' Randy Savage was one of the biggest names in professional wrestling in the 80s and 90s. The charismatic performer, who worked for the WWE and its rival company World Championship Wrestling (WCW), enjoyed a strong fan following due to his impressive mic skills and distinct personality. While everyone knows about his contribution to the world of wrestling, not everyone may be aware of the fact that he shared a special connection with the Spider-Man saga. The 'man who oozed machismo' played the role of a wrestler named Bonesaw McGraw in a key sequence from the 2002 release Spider-Man, the first installment of the Sam Raimi era.

The movie featured Tobey Maguire in the titular role and proved to be a game-changer for him. It opened to a thunderous response at the box office, emerging as the third highest-grossing flick of the year. It had an impressive cast that included Willem Dafoe, Kirsten Dunst and James Franco. Spider-Man was followed by two sequels -- Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man 3 -- which became popular.

Andrew Garfield turned Spider-Man for the Marc Webb films -- The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Tom Holland did the honours when Spider-Man joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Captain America Civil War, which hit the screens in 2016. He starred in Homecoming, Far From Home, emerging as the new face of the superhero.

He also appeared as the popular character in Infinity War and Endgame, garnering attention with his performance. Holland reprised his role in No Way Home, which premiered on December 16, receiving rave reviews. It has a multiverse setting and marks the return of five Spider-Man villains from 'alternate realities'. Most critics have described it as a fan event that has something from everyone -- right from die-hard fans to casual moviegoers. The cast includes Zendaya, Benedict 'Dr Strange' Cumberbatch and Jon Favreau.

Coming back to Savage, he stepped away from the squared circle in 2004 shortly after teaming up with Jeff Hardy and A J Styles to take on the 'Kings of Wrestling'-- a villainous faction -- during an event organised by TNA. While many fans wanted him to return for one more match that did not happen as he passed away in 2011.