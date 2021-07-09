Decision on Paralympic spectators soon after Olympics

Will decide on Paralympic spectators soon after Olympics: Tokyo 2020 chief

The Olympic Rings monument is seen in Tokyo. Credit: Reuters Photo

Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto said on Friday she aimed to reach an agreement on Paralympic spectators with relevant parties "at the earliest possible" timing after the close of the Tokyo Olympics.

Organisers said on Thursday the Olympics would take place without spectators in host city Tokyo and three neighbouring prefectures, but that a decision on Paralympic spectators would be made after the Olympics, without mentioning specific timing. The Olympics are scheduled for July 23 to Aug. 8, with the Paralympics slated to start Aug. 24.

