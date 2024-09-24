Will work hard for World Championship: Grandmaster Gukesh on returning to India after double Olympiad gold

Chess grandmaster D Gukesh arrived at Chennai airport on Tuesday after winning double Gold medal for India in the Chess Olympiad 2024, in Budapest.

Gukesh expressed that he is looking forward to the World Championship which is going to happen in November.

"In the Olympiad, I took it as an individual event. I just wanted to perform well in this specific tournament. I am very happy with my performance and the team's performance. The result is proof that we were doing many things right and we were in the right spirit. I am very glad about whatever happened in Budapest," he said.

"Now will be heading to the World Championship, and for now I am very happy. There are still a couple of months left and I will work harder and be fully ready," he added, as per ANI.