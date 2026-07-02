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Homesports

With India preparing for 11 big events in next 6 months, sports ministry promises spotless infrastructure

India have also secured the hosting rights for 19 international sporting competitions to be held during 2027 and 2028.
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 13:05 IST
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Published 02 July 2026, 13:05 IST
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