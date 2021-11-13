With sponsors, infrastructure, Bengal could match up with the South: Chess grandmaster Dibyendu Barua

In Bengal, celebratory notes, including a tweet from chief minister Mamata Banerjee, welcomed Mitrabha Guha’s inclusion in the list of chess grandmasters from India. However, the absence of sponsors, infrastructure, and adequate tournaments in the state has kept many talented players waiting for an opportunity, feels Dibyendu Barua, India’s second chess grandmaster after Viswanathan Anand, and the first from West Bengal.

Mitrabha is the 72nd chess grandmaster from India. However, in the long history of achievers, he is the 9th player from the state to have made it to the national list. Most grandmasters are from southern states.

Despite affinity for sports and love for chess, not all make it to the list, unlike players from states like Tamil Nadu. “In the south, there is funding, and chess is played all over the districts. The districts are capable of holding national tournaments. We have got so many talents in the suburbs. We need to give them proper opportunities,” Barua told Deccan Herald.

With the grandmaster rank achieved, Mitrabha is now concerned about the future. He had started playing at the age of four and has been a state-level champion for several years in succession. He got coached by Barua during the initial years. “The first challenge is to get a sponsor, and to have a good coach,” he said.

The initial years were supported through scholarships, prize money, and family efforts. For the last three years, Mitrabha has had no coach. “During the lockdown (pandemic phase), I played around 30,000 games online, roughly around 100 games a day,” said Mitrabha. “My next target is to be a super grandmaster. I need a coach, and for that a sponsor first,” he added.

Raj Guha, Mitrabha’s father, said that the expenses needed for coaching and playing tournaments can be as high as Rs 6 lakh a year. “Many players are stuck (on their way towards becoming grandmasters) because they can’t afford it,” said Guha, adding why there are fewer grandmasters from West Bengal. “I have a brilliant son, so I could manage (without a coach for three years). To rise, funds are a must,” he added.

