Women's cricket in India is all set to become self-sufficient

“Now, we are on our own," is the reply from Mamatha Maben, former Indian women's cricket team captain, when you ask her about the revenue the inaugural Women's Premier League has generated even before a ball has been bowled. "I think we were all working towards and hoping for women's cricket to become self-sufficient. That's the biggest takeaway from the WPL. Now, we are on our own, in the sense that we have generated enough funds for the (women's) game to sustain on its own. That's an overwhelming feeling."

When Mamatha says overwhelming, she means women no longer have to ask for "favours" from the officials. They can "demand" what they want.

"… The investment that the BCCI made over 10-15 years is now paying off," Mamatha tells DHoS. "All these years, it was in the form of investment because there was no revenue generated from the women's game. I am just so happy that eventually, they have broken through. It's now time to take the game through to the grassroots levels and try and pump in more funds so that in the next five-six years, the game will grow to the level it should."

Read | Australia, England in cruise control at Women's T20 World Cup

Mamatha understands what it means to have an unsustainable career. She played her cricket when women's cricket in India had few takers, as late as in the mid-2000s. There were no eyeballs and hence there was no revenue. It was difficult to continue as a player and many talented ones quit the sport to opt for a viable job. Mamatha herself is one of those examples, taking up a sports journalist's job for a few years in Bengaluru before going back to lead the Indian team.

For Mamatha, the eye-popping revenue the WPL has already generated through the sale of media broadcast rights and team biddings was a pleasant surprise. And why not? Agreed, women's cricket has been attracting huge crowds at the turnstiles. While India are yet to win an ICC title at the senior level, they have been one of the bigger forces, having made the finals of the 2017 (50-over) World Cup, the 2020 T20 World Cup and the Commonwealth Games last year. So, there was the hope that the WPL would command a handsome revenue. But few expected it to surpass men's franchise leagues like The Hundred and the Big Bash League.

Viacom18 shelled out Rs 951 crore to secure the media rights while the sale of five franchises (Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Lucknow) fetched the Board of Control for Cricket in India a scarcely believable Rs 4,670 crore!

Since the numbers were announced, players and stakeholders across the world have been describing the WPL as a "game-changer" or a "revolution" in women's cricket. Obviously, the belief is that it will make a world of difference to women's cricket in India.

Women cricketers are confident the WPL will do something along the lines of what the Indian Premier League did for the men's game in the country. While men's cricket was already a secure career option financially even if a player didn't graduate to the international level, the IPL, through the talent scouts at various franchises, also helped unearth those who would have failed to make their respective state teams, thus enhancing the talent pool. With the arrival of the WPL, women believe there won't be an erosion of talent.

"I have myself witnessed so many talented players leave just because they had to have a career," Mamatha recalls. "Even in my playing career, so many genuinely talented cricketers left the game because you couldn't continue paying from your own pocket. Even after the BCCI took over (the women's game), it was only a skeletal group, the cream, got it. Somebody who played for the state had no option but to give up the game after a point.

"That will not happen now, they will have the right to their livelihood. We will no longer lose talents as we were earlier. Secondly, a lot of youngsters will look at it as a lucrative career option and will help develop a bigger talent pool. Also, players who can't get through to the national team through BCCI tournaments have a new avenue to showcase their talent and get noticed," she explains.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been one of the biggest advocates of a league for women on the lines of IPL, and she couldn't be happier at the recent developments.

“We have been waiting for this moment for a long time and finally the time has come. I am looking forward to that. We are going to get a huge amount of talent from this tournament," Harmanpreet said on JioCinema.

Sharing the dressing room with top internationals, Kaur says, will do wonders for Indian cricketers. Again, that’s something the IPL has done to young Indian men, who are fearless on the biggest stages.

"Domestic players are going to get to play with and against overseas players in a lot of matches. That’s something we are really looking forward to seeing. Whenever we share the dressing room with overseas players, it is always very special for all of us. That is something all domestic players are looking forward to,” Kaur added.

The women's T20 World Cup is going on in South Africa, but all eyes would be on Monday's players' auction, where 409 cricketers from across the world go under the WPL hammer. A seminal moment in mainstreaming women's cricket, if ever there was one.