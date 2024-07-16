World Aquatics did not mishandle Chinese doping cases, confirms audit

A World Aquatics audit into the handling of positive drug tests by Chinese swimmers concluded there was no mismanagement or cover-up by the governing body while offering recommendations to restore athlete confidence in the anti-doping system.

The World Aquatics report reached a similar conclusion as Swiss prosecutor Eric Cottier, who conducted an independent investigation into the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) handling of the case and also determined all protocols were followed without favouritism.

"The report concludes that there was no irregularity, mismanagement or cover‐up by FINA (as World Aquatics was known at the time) in its review of the TMZ (trimetazidine) case or in its decision not to appeal the CHINADA decisions in that case," said the World Aquatics review.