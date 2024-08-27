World's first parastronaut hails Paralympics' 'powerful platform'

Paris: British Paralympian John McFall will be taking a stand for sports and space this week after becoming the first person with a physical disability to be cleared for future missions by the European Space Agency.

The 43-year-old surgeon, who won a 100-metres bronze medal in the 2008 Beijing Paralympics, is in France to back Team GB at the Paris Games and to show how elite competitors can go on to break through ever more formidable barriers.

"I think sport has been a hugely powerful vehicle for making people appreciate what anybody is capable of. But now that we have Paralympic sport on the radar much more ... it's a really, really great, powerful platform to see what people with physical disabilities are capable of," he said in an interview.

McFall was visiting Thailand at the age of 19 when a motorcycle accident led to the amputation of his right leg above the knee and ended his hopes of a career in the army.