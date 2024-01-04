Wrestling ad-hoc panel to hold Nationals later this month

The three top wrestlers have been protesting since January last year, demanding action against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, whom they accuse of sexually harassing women grapplers.

"The ad-hoc committee for Wrestling Federation of India intends to organise the 2023 U-20 and U-15 National Wrestling Championships (FS/GR/WW) in January-February of 2024," said the IOA-constituted ad-hoc panel, headed by Bhupender Singh Bajwa, in a statement on Thursday.

"The age criteria for the participants has been kept as if the (national) championship would have been organised in calendar year 2023, ensuring that there is no loss to any player due to conducting of the championship in January/February 2024.

"The participants will get all the benefits, as if the championship was organised in calendar year 2023," said the statement.

The newly-elected WFI body under Sanjay Singh had announced the U-15 and U-20 Nationals before December 31 last year in order to save one full year of the junior wrestlers, but the body was suspended by the Sports Ministry just three days after it took charge.