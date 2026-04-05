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LA Olympics 2028| XX-XY divide: Eligibility vs Identity

The screening result, if positive, then leads to further evaluation, subjected to the individual’s approval, to determine the complications.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 00:49 IST
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Imane Khelif
Imane Khelif

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Caster Semenya
Caster Semenya

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Laurel Hubbard
Laurel Hubbard

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Published 05 April 2026, 00:49 IST
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