Young Sahana is inching towards big dreams, one pedal at a time

<p>Bengaluru: The map of the long winding road is well memorised in the mind. The empty route ahead is inviting to the eyes. But at the point of takeoff during a mass start, the positioning of a restless body aboard a cycle becomes the most crucial. </p>.<p>The understanding and correct implication of such basics yet pivotal tactical nuances is what Sahana Veeranna Muttal is trying to master in her young career as a cyclist. </p>.<p>“I try to stay to the sides of the group at the start point,” begins the 13-year-old. “Getting lost between many riders in between will lead to wasting time in finding a clear path. Once off, I try and stay behind the best racer in the group and match the pace set by the person. If I’m the best one in the race, then I play around with the timing of a sprint and long striding. All of these tactics are chalked out by Anita (Nimbargi) ma’am.. It’s important to learn to become a good rider.” </p>.<p>The certainty in Sahana’s voice is contagious. It also gives a glimpse into the strong foundation on which the cyclists who train under Anita are built on. Such a healthy coach-student rapport is perhaps the reason behind the rich cycling history and culture of the North Karnataka region -- which has produced multiple international cyclists for decades. And it has now found yet another budding talent in Sahana. </p>.<p>The teen is currently the top Karnataka performer in the under-14 girls’ section in both the 10 km time trial road race and the 2 km individual pursuit on track. Winning double gold medals at the State-level School Games last year in Vijayapura helped Sahana qualify for the sub-junior and junior Nationals where she has been the best finisher for the state in her pet events. </p>.<p>“We coaches can gauge if a kid has potential in the sport or not in the first few days of training,” states Anita, a coach for over two decades at the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES) sports hostel in Bagalkot. </p>.<p>“She has strong legs for her age and is naturally good at pedalling. The best part is she understands the tough circumstances at home and is determined to achieve something,” says Anita.</p>.<p>Coming from a humble background, Sahana lost her father in a road accident in Gadag five years ago, and the young girl’s mother works as a cashier in a gas company near their village called Adur, Kukanur taluk in Koppal district. The youngster has already realised that sport can change her life for the better. </p>.<p>“I want to achieve big things in cycling for my mother,” says Sahana. </p>.<p>“<span class="italic">Ilrri</span> (no), I don’t get scared. Doubt? <span class="italic">Ilrri</span>, never happened. I trust what my coach has told me and cycle accordingly. That’s all I know,” says Sahana, an eighth grade student of the Basaveshwara Vidhyavarthaka Sangha School in Bagalkot. </p>.<p>The race of life for Sahana has already taking shape through sport. How far will she be able to pedal? Time will tell. For now, she has promised herself an international medal in a few years from now. </p>