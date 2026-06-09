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Young Sahana is inching towards big dreams, one pedal at a time

The teen is currently the top Karnataka performer in the under-14 girls’ section in both the 10 km time trial road race and the 2 km individual pursuit on track.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 17:06 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 17:06 IST
sportsKarnatakacycling

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