Youngest athlete stands the tallest

Youngest athlete stands the tallest

Seven-year-old Sanika S lifted 17kg in snatch before clearing 21kg in clean & jerk for a total of 38kgs to win a bronze in the girls under 40kg category

Hita Prakash
Hita Prakash, DHNS,
  • May 21 2022, 19:13 ist
  • updated: May 21 2022, 22:20 ist
Sanika S cleared 17kgs in snatch en route the bronze medal in the girls' under 40kg weightlifting event at the State Mini Olympics on Friday. Credit: DH Photo

Multiple phone cameras were on standby as the "star" of the weightlifting event walked in to take her stance behind the 15kg bar with 1 kg plates on either side. 

The seven-year-old Sanika S - just about 3 feet and weighing 22 kgs - lifted 17kg in snatch before clearing 21kg in clean & jerk for a total of 38kgs to win a bronze in the girls under 40kg category. 

The shortest, lightest and youngest competitor among 124 participants in the weightlifting event of the State Mini Olympics stunned everybody in the room with her technically perfect lifts.  

Father and coach, Sudhir Kumar who knows a thing or two about the ups and downs in the sport, watched from the sidelines hoping at the back of his mind that this might be the beginning of his daughter's long journey to the destiny he failed to reach. 

Sudhir, from Bhadravathi in Shivamogga district, has won three successive Commonwealth Games bronze medals - in the 69kg category in 2002 Manchester, 2006 Melbourne and 77kg in 2010 New Delhi.  

“Honestly we did not expect her to win a medal. This is her first tournament,” said Sudhir, the most successful in a family of weightlifters. 

Wife Chandrashori of Manipur was a national medallist in the 58kg category while Sudhir’s father too was a national champion. 

Following in the footsteps of her elder brother and State champion Saketh, Sanika, who mostly spends all her evenings hanging around in the gym, took to the sport naturally. 

“None of us forced her into it. We live in a joint family with most of our lives dedicated to the sport. Maybe she was meant to continue the tradition too,” he added. 

Unlike other sports, people refrain from enrolling kids into weightlifting before a certain age fearing stunted growth or the developing bones/muscles getting affected due to the heavy weights involved. 

“They are all mere misconceptions. Hopefully we can change such mindsets to get more youngsters into the sport,” said Sudhir.

In the three-day event at the Sree Kanteerava stadium, there was more celebration in store as his students - Pritham S (boys 49kg) and niece Sinchana A (girls 55kg) - won golds and also picked up the best lifters awards.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

weight lifting
Bengaluru
Karnataka
Sports News

What's Brewing

Youngest athlete stands the tallest

Youngest athlete stands the tallest

J&K mishap: Families cling to hope as search continues

J&K mishap: Families cling to hope as search continues

Modern Workwear: The rules of 9-to-5 dressing

Modern Workwear: The rules of 9-to-5 dressing

Hidden treasures: Mumbai's ancient caves

Hidden treasures: Mumbai's ancient caves

Cannes 2022: Deepika slays the red carpet in her dress

Cannes 2022: Deepika slays the red carpet in her dress

Now, an edible tape to seal wraps, burritos

Now, an edible tape to seal wraps, burritos

A paw-some day trip: dogs ride Japan bullet train

A paw-some day trip: dogs ride Japan bullet train

Explore Japanese craft malts on World Whisky Day

Explore Japanese craft malts on World Whisky Day

DH Radio | Air India under the Tatas

DH Radio | Air India under the Tatas

Try at your own risk: 10 wild, viral Maggi recipes

Try at your own risk: 10 wild, viral Maggi recipes

 