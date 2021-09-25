10 Karnataka HC judges take oath as permanent judges

10 additional Karnataka HC judges take oath as permanent judges

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was present at the ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 25 2021, 21:59 ist
  • updated: Sep 25 2021, 23:07 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Ten additional judges of the Karnataka High Court took oath as permanent judges on Saturday. 

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered the oath to Justices M I Arun, E S Indiresh, R V Hosmani, Vishwajith S Shetty, Shivashankar Amarannavar, M G Uma, V Srishananda, Hanchate Sanjeevkumar, P N Desai and P Krishna Bhat. 

Acting Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, judges of the high court, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, office-bearers of Karnataka State Bar Council as well as Advocates Association of Bengaluru attended the ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka High Court
Karnataka
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

PM Modi meets US President Joe Biden at White House

PM Modi meets US President Joe Biden at White House

California to strike the word 'alien' from its laws

California to strike the word 'alien' from its laws

'Elon Musk, girlfriend Grimes are semi-separated'

'Elon Musk, girlfriend Grimes are semi-separated'

India wins two silvers at archery world championships

India wins two silvers at archery world championships

China cracks down harder on cryptocurrency

China cracks down harder on cryptocurrency

DH Toon | 'Throw the termites out of Assam!'

DH Toon | 'Throw the termites out of Assam!'

Disney sues to keep rights to Marvel characters

Disney sues to keep rights to Marvel characters

Horns are of no value, the rhinos are

Horns are of no value, the rhinos are

 