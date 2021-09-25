10 additional Karnataka HC judges take oath as permanent judges

Ten additional judges of the Karnataka High Court took oath as permanent judges on Saturday.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered the oath to Justices M I Arun, E S Indiresh, R V Hosmani, Vishwajith S Shetty, Shivashankar Amarannavar, M G Uma, V Srishananda, Hanchate Sanjeevkumar, P N Desai and P Krishna Bhat.

Acting Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, judges of the high court, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, office-bearers of Karnataka State Bar Council as well as Advocates Association of Bengaluru attended the ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan.