10 arrested, 15 detained as group clash kills 2

The police Friday arrested 10 people and detained 15 others in connection with the group clash that claimed two lives in Hulihaidar village in Kanakagiri taluk of Koppal district.

Superintendent of Police Arunanashu Giri said six police teams have been formed to nab more accused. Villagers need not panic as only the real accused will be arrested and innocent people will be released, the SP explained.

The situation is under control in the village on Friday. Except for senior citizens and women, others have fled the village to escape the arrest and some women went to their maternal homes.