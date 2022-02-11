10 arrested for ruckus near mosque, assault

The police have arrested 10 people in connection with the provocative behaviour by four youths near a mosque in Sector 38 of Navanagar and the assault by locals that followed.

Tense moments were witnessed near the mosque on Wednesday when four youths on two bikes strapped with saffron flags chanted Jai Shri Ram. Locals caught hold of a youth and thrashed him. Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

People belonging to both Hindu and Muslim groups gathered at the spot and got into a verbal scuffle. Police caned the warring groups and arrested four youths who created a commotion in front of the mosque and six others for assaulting a youth. Superintendent of Police Lokesh Jagalasar told DH, “The police have scrutinised CCTV footage. There’s no evidence of stone pelting... The youths have provoked the locals.”

Meanwhile, Banahatti police have arrested one more person in connection with a brutal assault on a teacher during the protest at Government PU College which turned violent on Tuesday. More people are being interrogated in connection with violent protest and assault. Prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 has been clamped in the town till 6 am on Saturday, as part of precautionary measure, Tahsildar Sanjay Ingale told reporters.

Check out DH's latest videos