10 lakh eco-friendly turmeric Ganesha idols to be prepared in Karnataka

As a part of eco-friendly Ganeshotsava, Karnataka Rajya Vijnana Parishat has organised a campaign of preparing 10 lakh turmeric Ganesh idols in the state, said Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) Kodagu district environment officer G R Ganeshan.

He was speaking during an awareness programme ‘Namma Nade Hasiredege’ organised by KSPCB, district administration and Rajya Vijnana Parishat, at the DDPI office in Madikeri on Monday.

“The preparation of 10 lakh eco-friendly Ganesh idols is an attempt towards a world record,” the official said and requested the people to make the campaign a success.

“The Eco-friendly Ganesha also signifies the importance of simple Ganeshotsava celebrations during Covid-19 pandemic. The KSPCB has been propagating eco-friendly Ganesha festival from the past several years. After performing the pooja, the Ganesha idol can be immersed in the water sources at home. The eco-friendly idol will not pollute the water,” he said.

Releasing the posters and stickers on the campaign, DDPI A Sridharan said that awareness will be created among schoolchildren to prepare eco-friendly Ganesh idols, through the Eco Clubs, NSS units and School Development and Monitoring Committees.

Rastriya Hasiru Pade district Nodal Officer T G Premkumar administered an oath towards the celebration of an eco-friendly Ganesha festival.

Madikeri Block Education Officer H T Manjunath and Primary School Teachers’ Association state joint secretary H S Chethan were present among others.