10-month-old tests COVID-19 positive in Dakshina Kannada

A 10-month-old from Bantwal taluk in Dakshina Kannada has been tested positive for COVID-19, said DC Sindhu B Rupesh.

The child was suffering from severe acurate respiratory illness and was admitted to a private hospitalin Mangaluru.

As per the protocol after seeking permission from the state team, the throat swab of the child was collected and sent for testing. The test report has proved positive, the DC stated.

She said that the close relatives of the child are under observation and health officials are tracing the contact of the child.

All the precautionary measures have been taken to ensure that the infection does not spread to the neighbouring villages and the condition of the child is stable, the DC informed.

The DC said that Sajipanadu village has been quarantined and containment measures have been taken. The residents are Sajipanadu are neither allowed to go outside the village nor anyone can enter the village.

With this number of positive cases in DK district has risen to six.