1,000-bed facility in Victoria Hospital soon

A new 1,000-bed facility is all set to come up at Victoria Hospital premises, a move, that doctors believe will bring down patient congestion.

With Bowring Hospital being granted the status of a medical college in itself, Bangalore Medical College is now obliged to have a 1,000 additional beds for its hospitals to meet the requirement as per mandates of the Medical Council of India. The foundation for the new structure that will house these wards will be laid on Wednesday.

Dr Ramesh, principal, Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute said that there was a proposal to have at least 30 intensive care unit beds in one of the floors of this multi-storey building.

The structure will be constructed next to the currently existing Victoria Hospital premises at an estimated cost of Rs 68 crore.

Dr Ramesh said that the department of medicine, which sees a heavy footfall of patients is in need of highest number of beds. However, the bed allocation for each departments would be finalised in the academic council meet set to take place soon.

Modular OT

“There is also a plan to have a modular OT in one of the floors. Besides, we are hoping that one floor will have special wards,” he said.

Doctors at Victoria Hospital are hopeful that the establishment of the new hospital will also bring down the burden on the Trauma and Emergency Centre.

An official with the department of medical education said that the tender process had been completed and the building would be ready within 18 months.