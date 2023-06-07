1,016 seats allotted in 2nd round of RTE admission

The second-round results of seat allotment under Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 (RTE Act) quota have been announced and 1,016 seats have been allotted to applicants.

For the second round, 6,427 applications were received. Of this, 1,016 students have been allotted seats through online lottery. The students who have got seats will receive messages on their registered mobile number about the same.

Those who have got seats should report to the schools before June 15.