1,016 seats allotted in 2nd round of RTE admission

The second-round results of seat allotment under Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 (RTE Act) quota have been announced and 1,016 seats have been allotted to applicants.
For the second round, 6,427 applications were received. Of this, 1,016 students have been allotted seats through online lottery. The students who have got seats will receive messages on their registered mobile number about the same.
Those who have got seats should report to the schools before June 15.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Elephant captured in Bandipur
Barcelona wish Messi good luck as he picks Inter Miami
Rare sighting of albino deer in Nagarahole forest
Canada wildfires force evacs, threaten infrastructure
Scientists discover a virgin birth in a crocodile
James Webb scope detects smoke, but no 'fire' in space
Double decker seats on planes? No thanks, say some
Rise of Germany's most successful far-right party—AfD
Byju's inducts generative AI for guiding students
World's first swine fever vax nears approval in Vietnam