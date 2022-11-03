106 fresh Covid cases reported in Karnataka

106 fresh Covid cases reported in Karnataka

As many as 364 people were discharged, taking the total recoveries to 40,27,098

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Nov 03 2022, 22:34 ist
  • updated: Nov 03 2022, 22:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka recorded 106 Covid-19 cases on November 2, taking the state's active caseload to 1,916, according to the state government's official bulletin released on Thursday. The day's test positivity rate stood at 2.02 per cent.

Of the 106 cases, 65 were recorded in Bengaluru. No deaths were reported. 

A total of 5,138 tests were conducted on the day. As many as 364 people were discharged, taking the total recoveries to 40,27,098.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Coronavirus
Covid-19

What's Brewing

UK murderer admits abusing a total of 101 dead women

UK murderer admits abusing a total of 101 dead women

Ronaldo, Messi and others likely playing at last WC

Ronaldo, Messi and others likely playing at last WC

WhatsApp gets Communities, group video call limit hiked

WhatsApp gets Communities, group video call limit hiked

Psychedelics show promise in treating depression: Study

Psychedelics show promise in treating depression: Study

The ‘suspended’ village and its temple

The ‘suspended’ village and its temple

 