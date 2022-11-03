106 fresh Covid cases reported in Karnataka

Karnataka recorded 106 Covid-19 cases on November 2, taking the state's active caseload to 1,916, according to the state government's official bulletin released on Thursday. The day's test positivity rate stood at 2.02 per cent.

Of the 106 cases, 65 were recorded in Bengaluru. No deaths were reported.

A total of 5,138 tests were conducted on the day. As many as 364 people were discharged, taking the total recoveries to 40,27,098.