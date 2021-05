The 10th Oxygen Express reached Inland Container Depot in Whitefield, Bengaluru, early on Monday morning, bringing six cryogenic containers carrying a carried total of 120 tonne Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO).

The train had left Tatanagar in Jharkhand at 10.15 am on Sunday. It reached Bengaluru at 3.05 pm on Monday. So far, Karnataka has received 1182.14 tonne LMO.