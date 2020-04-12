11 coronavirus cases reported in Karnataka, tally rises to 226 in state

Karnataka sees 11 coronavirus cases, tally now at 226

  • Apr 12 2020, 15:08 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2020, 15:08 ist
Karnataka reported 11 coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the total number in the state to 226, the health department said. Four of them are from Belagavi, three from Bengaluru, two from Kalaburagi and one each from Vijayapura and Mysuru, it said in a bulletin.

Of this number, three people from Bengaluru and one from Vijayapura have developed Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI). Bengaluru tops the list of coronavirus cases with 76 patients, followed by Mysuru with 48 and Belagavi with 14, it said. Six people have so far died of the virus and 47 people have been discharged. 

