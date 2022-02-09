11-day tiger census at M M Hill wildlife division from today

The 11-day tiger census will start at Male Mahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary from February 10.

The tiger census gains importance as the wildlife sanctuary is on the brink of becoming a tiger reserve.

The census will be simultaneously conducted at seven ranges coming under Kollegal and Hanur sub-divisions. The forest department personnel have been given the necessary training and 300 personnel will take part in the census.

The officials have confirmed that tigers have been spotted in camera trappings at all seven ranges. The staff have also spotted cubs at some places.

There were 12 tigers during the tiger census conducted in 2018. Their numbers may have increased now, the officials said.

As the sanctuary is adjoining the BRT Tiger Reserve and also Satyamangala in Tamil Nadu, there are more chances for the tigers from these regions to stray into the forest here.

A tigress with cubs was spotted in the camera trapping at P G Palya and Ramapura ranges last time.

The personnel would conduct a census at the identified places. Besides, they would also take photographs and register the findings of plant species, herbivores animals, their droppings and also other details within two kilometres range of their census. These details would be uploaded through M-Stripes App. The personnel have already been trained for it, range forest officer Syed Saba Nadaf said.

Deputy Conservator of Forest V Yedukondalu said it is estimated that around 20 to 25 tigers may be spotted in the sanctuary. “Our expectations have risen as tigers and cubs were spotted at several places in the forest. The tiger census will throw more light on it,” he said.