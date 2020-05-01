11 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Karnataka; total rises to 576

11 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka; tally at 576

The COVID-19 total in Karnataka rose to 576 with the addition of 11 new cases, the Health department said on Friday. "Eleven new positive cases have been reported from last evening to this noon... Till date, 576 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed.

This includes 22 deaths and 235 discharges," it said in a mid-day situation update. Out of 11 new coronavirus cases -- seven men and four women -- eight are from Mandya district. Three of them have travel history to Mumbai, five others are contacts of a COVID-19 patients.

The remaining three are from Raibhag in Belagavi and secondary contacts of a patient already tested positive. Seven out of eleven cases are men, four are women.

