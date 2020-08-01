110-year-old Karnataka woman beats Covid-19; state sees record recoveries

Karnataka reported 5,172 new Covid-19 cases and 98 deaths on Saturday. However, the fast recovery of a centenarian woman from Chitradurga has come as a ray of hope for all those who are affected by the virus.

The 110-year-old Siddamma, a native of Burujanahatti and a resident of police quarters, was admitted to the designated Covid hospital on July 27 and discharged on Sunday. She has five children, 17 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.

Follow latest updates on the Covid-19 pandemic here

“I am not scared of anything. I did not panic when they said I’ve contracted the disease. I don’t know what it means. They brought me to hospital. They gave me warm water and ganji (gruel),” Siddamma told reporters after her discharge.

As on August 1, the state has 73,219 active cases. As many as 3,860 patients were discharged, post-recovery, across the state on Saturday. The number of recoveries in the state stood at 53,648.

Saturday’s fatalities took the state’s toll to 2,142

A total of 34,760 tests, including 21,075 rapid antigen tests, were conducted in the state on Saturday. Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for 1,852 tests in the last 24 hours. So far, 13,85,552 samples have been tested for Covid-19 in the state.

The virus-hit Mysuru and Ballari districts continued to see a spike in the infections. On Saturday Mysuru reported 365 Covid-19 cases while Ballari added 269 more infections to its fast-growing tally. Ballari is second in the state in terms of cases at 6,672.

As many as 12 districts recorded infections in three digits while the remaining 15 districts registered fresh cases in two digits with Kodagu recording the least number of cases at 35.

Yelburga MLA

Yelburga MLA Halappa Achar on Saturday became the third legislator from Koppal district to test positive for Covid-19.

The BJP legislator revealed to DH that he had contracted coronavirus. “I had recently toured the district along with in-charge minister B C Patil. I don’t know how I got it. I am taking treatment at home. I have asked my office staff to get tested for Covid-19.”

On Thursday, Koppal MLA Raghavendra Hitnal tested positive for Covid-19. The Congress MLA is undergoing home quarantine in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, Gangavati MLA Paranna Munavalli has recovered from the infection.