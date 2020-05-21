116 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, total infections at 1,578

For the second time this week, Karnataka registered over 100 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the the state's tally to 1,578 till Thursday afternoon. According to the health department, as many as 116 cases, most of them returnees to the state, were added in the state from since Wednesday evening. With 41 deaths and 570 discharges, there were 966 active coronavirus cases in the state, the department said in its mid-day situation update.

Fourteen patients were discharged so far on Thursday. Breaching the century mark for the first time, Karnataka on Tuesday had recorded the biggest single-day spike of 149 new positive cases. Like in the last few days, most of those tested positive had travelled from other states and were under quarantine. About 75 out of 116 cases are with inter-state travel history from Maharashtra, five from Tamil Nadu, four from Telangana, three from Jharkhand, two from Rajasthan, and one each from Kerala and Chattisgarh among others. Six had arrived from the United Arab Emirates. Among the districts where the new cases were reported,

Udupi accounted for 25 followed by Mandya (15), Hassan (13) and Ballari (11). Uttara Kannada and Belagavi nine each, Bengaluru urban (seven), Shivamogga and Dakshina Kannada (six), Dharwad (five) Davangere (three) Gadag and Chikkaballapura (2), and one each from Vijayapura, Mysuru and Tumakuru shared the other cases. A report from Mangaluru said all the six who tested positive in Dakshina Kannada district had arrived from Dubai on the second repatriation flight to the city on May 18.

Five of them belonged to DK district, while a 29-year-old who tested positive hails from Kalaburagi. All the six have been shifted from their quarantine facility to the Wenlock COVID-19 hospital, it said quoting officials. In Udupi district, as many as 21 people are returnees from Maharashtra, three from Telangana and one from Kerala.