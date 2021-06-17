117 black fungus patients discharged against advice, K'taka govt tells HC

The state government on Thursday informed the High Court that 117 patients suffering from mucormycosis have discharged themselves against medical advice. A submission was made across the bar that the treatment for the disease is very expensive.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar directed the state government to ensure that a requisite number of beds are kept reserved and to take a decision for free treatment to patients who get admitted in public hospitals. The government advocate submitted that the state has a total of 2,871 cases while 2,304 are undergoing treatment. The bench observed that the figure of deaths is also on the higher side at 217 reported till June 17.

During the hearing a letter addressed by an advocate to the amicus curiae was placed. The letter narrated how a patient spent Rs 11 lakh only towards hospitalisation at a private hospital. "Another important issue which arises is awareness about the disease. There are no steps taken to make the members of the public aware about the drastic nature. Out of the total patients diagnosed, 117 of them have obtained discharge against medical advice," the court said.

Meanwhile, the state government submitted that there is no shortage of drugs used for treating the disease. The court said since the disease is associated with the Covid-19, the state government will have to ensure that some beds are reserved for patients with mucormycosis.

"It is therefore absolutely necessary for the state government to ensure that in all public hospitals the requisite number of beds is kept reserved for patients with mucormycosis. The state government will also have to take a decision for free treatment to persons suffering from mucormycosis who get admitted in public hospitals," the court said, directing the state government to take appropriate decisions by June 21.