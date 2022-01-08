12 Kittur Sainik School students contract Covid

A total of 12 students of Kittur Rani Channamma Residential Sainik School for Girls have tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

The school, which offers admissions for classes 6 and 9, has a student strength of 760. As many as 104 students were subjected to rapid antigen tests (RAT) after they showed symptoms. The results of 12 students have returned positive.

Samples of all 104 students have been sent for RT-PCR tests. Infected girls and those showing symptoms, but tested negative in RAT, have been placed under isolation. After complaints of fever and other Covid-19 like symptoms by students, District Health Officer Dr S V Munyal, Taluk Health Officer Dr S S Siddannavar and Tahsildar Somlingappa Halagi visited the school.

Tahsildar Somlingappa Halagi told DH that doctors and nurses have been deputed to the school and the school also has its own health facility. 

