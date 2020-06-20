12 police personnel test COVID-19 positive in Mysuru

12 police personnel test positive for coronavirus in Mysuru

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS , Mysuru,
  Jun 20 2020, 15:14 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2020, 15:14 ist

As many as 12 police personnel tested positive for COVID-19 in Mysuru, on Saturday. However, all of them were under isolation and thus the chances of the infection spreading were less.

City Police Commissioner Chandragupta confirmed that 12 KSRP personnel tested positive and that as many as 13 personnel attached to KSRP were deployed on duty in Bengaluru between June 6 and 17.

On their arrival, all 13 were subjected to quarantine and samples were sent for test. Now, 12 of them are tested positive.

