1,268 new Covid cases reported in Karnataka

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Aug 22 2022, 23:00 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2022, 23:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

The state recorded 1,268 new Covid-19 cases (including backlog from the day before), taking the state’s total active caseload to 10,541, according to the state government’s official bulletin released on Monday.

The test positivity rate stood at 6.74%. Of the 1,268 cases, 931 were recorded in Bengaluru.

Karnataka
Coronavirus
Covid-19

