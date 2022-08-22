1,268 new Covid cases reported in Karnataka

The state recorded 1,268 new Covid-19 cases (including backlog from the day before), taking the state’s total active caseload to 10,541, according to the state government’s official bulletin released on Monday.
The test positivity rate stood at 6.74%. Of the 1,268 cases, 931 were recorded in Bengaluru.
