13 students test Covid positive in Hassan

Thirteen school students of a government residential school in Channarayapatna tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

The students of Morarji Desai Residential School tested positive for the virus. The school authorities subjected all the 200 students of the school to test a two tested positive for Covid recently.

According to the authorities, the students were shifted to a Covid-19 care centre and their condition is stable.

The school was sealed down and the premises sanitised.

It has to be noted that the district was returning to normal but, the present outbreak created panic among the district administration and the parents of the children

