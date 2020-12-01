1,330 new Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, 14 deaths

1,330 new Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, 14 deaths

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 01 2020, 22:59 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2020, 04:35 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

Karnataka on Tuesday reported 1,330 new Covid cases and 14 deaths. This took the active case tally to 23,709 and death toll to 11,792. 

With 886 discharges, the total number of recoveries went up to 8,50,707. The total positive cases went up to 8,86,227. As many as 336 patients have been admitted in the ICU, including 174 in Bengaluru Urban. The positivity rate for the day was 1.4% and case fatality rate was 1.05%. Out of 94,885 tests done, 20,629 are rapid antigen tests. 

As per data provided by the Health Department in its Tuesday bulletin, a look at monthly tests and cases detected since March showed that the highest tests were done in November at 31,83,877 and the highest number of cases were detected in September at 2,75,196.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for 758 of Tuesday's cases and nine deaths taking the active case tally in the city to 17,866 and death toll to 4,147. The other districts reported cases in double digits and single digits.    

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Oscar-nominated Elliot Page announces he is transgender

Oscar-nominated Elliot Page announces he is transgender

Farm laws are women’s issues, too

Farm laws are women’s issues, too

Chinese probe lands on Moon to gather lunar samples

Chinese probe lands on Moon to gather lunar samples

Amazon and Apple powering shift away from Intel’s Chips

Amazon and Apple powering shift away from Intel’s Chips

Uncertainty soars in final month of Brexit transition

Uncertainty soars in final month of Brexit transition

 