1,330 new Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, 14 deaths

Karnataka on Tuesday reported 1,330 new Covid cases and 14 deaths. This took the active case tally to 23,709 and death toll to 11,792.

With 886 discharges, the total number of recoveries went up to 8,50,707. The total positive cases went up to 8,86,227. As many as 336 patients have been admitted in the ICU, including 174 in Bengaluru Urban. The positivity rate for the day was 1.4% and case fatality rate was 1.05%. Out of 94,885 tests done, 20,629 are rapid antigen tests.

As per data provided by the Health Department in its Tuesday bulletin, a look at monthly tests and cases detected since March showed that the highest tests were done in November at 31,83,877 and the highest number of cases were detected in September at 2,75,196.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for 758 of Tuesday's cases and nine deaths taking the active case tally in the city to 17,866 and death toll to 4,147. The other districts reported cases in double digits and single digits.