1,350 Covid-19 cases, 18 deaths in Karnataka

Dakshina Kannada district topped in the number of cases (320)

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 21 2021, 19:29 ist
  • updated: Aug 21 2021, 19:29 ist
Swab tests to passengers arriving at the BMTC bus stand, after the Karnataka government eased restrictions for travel amid ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in Bengaluru. Credit: DH Photo/BK Janardhan

Karnataka reported 1,350 new Covid-19 cases and 18 deaths on Saturday, taking the total number of infections to 29,37,427 and the toll to 37,123.

The day also saw 1,648 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,79,433. With 320 new cases, Dakshina Kannada outnumbered the state capital Bengaluru Urban that reported 260 infections on Saturday.

The total number of active cases in the state is now 20,845. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.85 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 1.33 per cent. Out of 18 deaths reported on Saturday, four were from Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Kolar and Shivamogga accounted for two each, followed by others.

 

Dakshina Kannada district topped in the number of cases (320), Bengaluru Urban came next with 260, Udupi had 177, Mysuru 102 and Hassan 101, while the rest were scattered in other districts.

Bengaluru Urban district headed the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,34,769, followed by Mysuru 1,75,182 and Tumakuru 1,18,887. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 12,11,014, followed by Mysuru 17,18,34 and Tumakuru 1,17,072. Cumulatively a total of 4,18,39,866 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,57,509 were on Saturday alone.

