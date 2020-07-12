14 cops, 18 Palike workers contract virus in Vijayapura

Over 35 Covid warriors, including 14 cops deputed on Covid duty at the designated hospital and the containment zone in Vijayapura, have tested positive for novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

Superintendent of Police Anupam Agarwal told reporters, "Five district armed reserve DAR police, six policemen attached to Gandi Chowk police station, two staff of DySP office and one constable from Vijayapura Rural police station have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. The cops may have contracted the virus while on duty at the designated Covid hospital or in containment zone."

The DySP office and the Gandhi Chowk police station have been sealed, the SP added.

Meanwhile, 18 Vijayapura Mahanagara Palike workers and three health workers from Indi taluk have contracted the virus. Two employees of the water board also have tested positive for Covid-19. Measures have been taken to sanitise the respective offices and track and quarantine the contacts, the district administration sources said.