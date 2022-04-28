14-year-old girl with bone cancer becomes Range Forest Officer for a day

A 14-year-old girl, Aishwarya, suffering from bone cancer, had the opportunity to serve as the Range Forest Officer of Nagarahole Wildlife Sanctuary, which was her dream.

Aishwarya is a 7th standard student in Bevakal village of Mandya district in Karnataka and is under treatment at Kidwai Hospital in Bengaluru for bone cancer.

Learning about her wish, the 'Make a Wish' Foundation, based in Bengaluru, brought this to the notice of the Forest department four months ago, urging them to give her an opportunity to fulfill her wish, said foundation convener Arun Kumar.

Aishwarya said, "I had interest in conserving forest as there is a small forest near our village. I have heard stories from my grandmother about the animals. I had dreamt of becoming a Forest officer".

Assistant Conservator of Forest, Satish said, "I responded to the request and she took charge as the Range Forest Officer on Thursday. She will be in the post till Friday".

