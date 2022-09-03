14th accused in KPTCL exam scam case held

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Sep 03 2022, 22:05 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2022, 22:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A person who had helped prepare answers and make them available to the candidates appearing for KPTCL junior assistant recruitment examination was arrested on Saturday taking the tally of accused arrested to 14.

Accused Giriyappa alias Girish Fakirappa Banaj, who works as junior lineman and is a resident of Arabhavi in Gokak taluk, was identified as the arrested.

He had been preparing answers at Shirhatti BK village and had been helping them made available to candidates.

KPTCL
Karnataka
scam
Arrest

