1.5 L cusecs water being released from Alamatti dam

Following an increase in inflow into Alamatti dam on Friday, a total of 1.5 lakh cusec water is being let out through 26 gates of the dam

The inflow has increased following copious rainfall in the Krishna river basin over the past few days in Maharashtra and Karnataka. The inflow which was one lakh cusecs on Thursday has increased to 1,26,374 cusecs on Friday.

Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Limited (KBJNL) officials said, as more quantity of water is being released from Narayanapur dam, there is no imminent threat of floods. The dam would have filled to its fullest capacity if all gates were closed. Excess water is being released to avoid floods, they said.

Incessant rains which wreaked havoc in Maharashtra for the past four days are said to have to subsided on Friday. Water level at the dam has touched 517.96 metres as against its full storage capacity of 519.60 metres.