Karnataka reports 15 new COVID-19 cases; tally at 489

15 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Karnataka; tally goes up to 489

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 25 2020, 13:30 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2020, 13:42 ist
People travel one place to another using Tanga in Covid-19 lockdown at Trinity Circle in Bengaluru. (DH Photo)

 Fifteen new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Karnataka, taking the total number of infections in the state to 489, the health department said on Saturday. "15 new positive cases have been reported from last evening till this noon.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Till date 489 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 18 deaths and 153 discharges," the department said in its mid-day situation update. Out of 15 new cases, six each are from Bengaluru urban and Hirebagewadi in Belagavi district; one each from Mandya, Chikkaballapura and Bantawala in Dakshina Kannada district.

Five out of six confirmed for infection in Bengaluru are contacts of a 54-year-old labourer, who tested positive earlier this week; while the other is said to have history from a visit to BBMP Containment Zones. Nine out of 15 cases are men and six are women. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Karnataka
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Death

What's Brewing

Anxiety, angst as Indians mark one month of lockdown

Anxiety, angst as Indians mark one month of lockdown

Lesson from Pakistan: Secular state is key

Lesson from Pakistan: Secular state is key

How to snack healthy during the coronavirus lockdown

How to snack healthy during the coronavirus lockdown

At Israeli spring festival, hugs missed

At Israeli spring festival, hugs missed

Rakshit Shetty: Studies always took backseat at school

Rakshit Shetty: Studies always took backseat at school

 