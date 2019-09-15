1.50 lakh health, wellness centres in India by 2022

Union minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Harshavardhan said that 1.50 lakh health and wellness centres will be established across India by the end of 2022.

He was speaking at Kolar after flagging off a rallyh on the features Ayushman Bharat scheme.

He said that the with a vision to deliver a new and healthy India to 1.35 billion Indians by 2022, 1.50 lakh health and wellness centres would be established all over the country. With 21,000 centres already in various parts of the country, Harshavardhan said that nearly 40,000 such centres would be set up by by March 31, 2020, according to a release.