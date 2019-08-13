150 tourists rescued from Virupapura Gaddi

The rescue operation of tourists, who were stranded at Virupapura Gaddi in the taluk, was successfully completed on Tuesday.

More than 190 tourists were airlifted through an Army helicopter.

Virupapuraa Gaddi had become an island following the heavy discharge of water from the Tungabhadra reservoir. Hence, the rescue of the tourists, stranded in the island had become a tough challenge for the district administration.

Around 64 tourists had been rescued with the help of coracles. The district administration had called ten NDRF personnel for rescue operations as the water flow increased and 100 tourists were rescued on Monday. However, the second boat carrying the five NDRF men on rescue operation capsized and they were rescued by the Army with the help of a helicopter. By Monday evening, around 150 tourists were rescued.

The rescue operations continued and was successfully completed on on Tuesday.

DC P Suneel Kumar, who was supervising the rescue operations, said action will be taken action against the resort owners at Virupapura Gaddi.

MLA Paranna Munavalli, SP Renuka K Sukumar and BJP leader Thipperudraswamy were present.