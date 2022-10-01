153 Covid-19 cases recorded in Karnataka

Karnataka recorded 153 Covid-19 cases on September 30, taking the state's active caseload to 2,835, according to the state government's official bulletin released on Saturday.

The day's test positivity rate stood at 0.78 per cent. Of the 153 cases, 57 were recorded in Bengaluru. No deaths were reported.

A total of 19,523 tests were conducted on the day. As many as 139 people were discharged, taking the total recoveries to 40,21,860.