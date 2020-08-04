153 new Covid-19 cases, 7 more deaths in Dakshina Kannada

The surge in Covid-19 cases continued with the district administration recording 153 positive cases on Monday. The total coronavirus cases in the district is now 6,168.

Among the fresh cases, Mangaluru taluk has the highest of 119 cases, followed by 12 from other districts, 11 from Bantwal, six from Belthangady, four from Puttur, one from Sullia.

On the other hand, 124 infected have been discharged from hospitals, thus taking the total discharges to 2854. A total of 3138 infected are undergoing treatment in hospitals and in home isolation.

7 fatalities

Dakshina Kannada recorded seven more fatalities on Monday, taking the total death toll to 176. According to the state bulletin issued by the department of health and family welfare, the deceased were in the age group of 50 to 86 and were suffering from comorbid conditions along with Covid-19. Majority of them were suffering from cold, fever, breathlessness, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disorder, cardiac-related issues.

126 cases in Udupi

Udupi district registered 126 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday, thus taking the tally to 4,800. Already, 2,812 have been discharged in the district and 1,952 are undergoing treatment at various hospitals or are under home isolation in the district.

According to officials, 39 with symptoms of SARI, ILI, coronavirus have been admitted to isolation wards in the hospitals. Further, a total of 1,122 samples were collected in the district for testing. This includes 966 from those suspected of having the virus, 30 from ILI symptoms patients and 108 from Covid hotspots.

Of the 126 cases, 58 are from Udupi, 34 from Kundapura, 28 from Karkala and 6 from other districts. A total of 116 persons have recovered and discharged on Monday. As manu as 1116 infected are in home isolation in the district.