15K students register on unified system for UG admissions

As many as 15,000 students seeking admissions to undergraduate courses have registered on the unified university college management system (UUCMS) in the last 10 days.

According to officials from the department of collegiate education, the admissions for undergraduate courses for the 2022-23 academic year will officially start from July first week and registration of students is going on.

"We have not yet released the calendar for admissions to UG courses. Some of the private colleges are doing it at their level and the same will be uploaded on UUCMS later," said a senior official of the department.

Students who have registered on UUCMS will soon be allowed to submit their applications online.

"The uploading of data at the college level is going on and 80% of it has been completed at the university level. By the first week of July, students will be able to submit online applications seeking admissions," the official said.

When students apply to colleges through UUCMS, documents will be verified automatically.

"This time, we have inter-linked the portal with various departments for verification of documents. The caste, income and other certificates besides Aadhaar will be auto-checked. For non-Karnataka students, colleges have to verify documents manually," the official said.

Soon after the submission of applications, the same will reach the colleges selected by students.

The colleges will verify the availability of seats as per their cut-off marks and students will receive messages from the colleges about the status of the seat.

This year, the UUCMS portal is integrated with the department of pre-university education (DPUE).

Students just have to add their PUC student number and the rest of the data, documents submitted with the PUE department, including marks scored in II PU, will be uploaded on to the application form of UUCMS for admissions to UG courses.