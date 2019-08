Justice P M Nawaaz of the High Court of Karnataka on Thursday recused himself from hearing a PIL, seeking removal of Raghaveshwara Bharati Swami as seer of Ramachandrapura Mutt, on charges of involvement in financial misappropriation in the mutt administration.

The petition came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Nawaaz. However, Justice Nawaaz recused himself from hearing the petition. He is the 15th judge to do so.