16 fresh Covid-19 cases take Kodagu’s tally to 776

The surge in Covid-19 cases continued in Kodagu district with the district administration recording 16 fresh cases including a frontline worker of Municipal administration in Kushalnagar testing positive, on Wednesday morning.

Four of the fresh cases were suffering with symptoms of Influenza Like Illness (ILI) while the remaining were the primary contacts of the already infected persons, said DC Annies Kanmani Joy.

The total cases in the district stands at 776 and 246 infected are undergoing treatment at the designated Covid hospital and care centres in the district.

With the fresh cases, the district administration has notified four containment zones—Shirangala Kote in SOmwarpet, Kallubane in Virajpet, Bhagavathi Nagar in Madikeri and behind municipal office in Dandinpet in Kushalnagar.

While seven containment zones—behind ITI in Madikeri, A V School in Mahadevpet, Bethri in Kakotuperambu, Chennangoli in Gonikoppa, Chikka aluvara in Somwarpet, Kukkuru in Virajpet and near masjid in Yemmemadu, have been opened for public after no fresh cases were reported.